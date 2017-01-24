Historic pub undergoes £260k refurbishment

A HISTORIC pub is undergoing a £260,000 refurbishment – and will reopen with a new menu plus a new management team.

The Titchfield Mill in Mill Lane, Titchfield, is part of the Vintage Inns group, which is owned by Mitchells & Butlers – the same company behind All Bar One and Harvester.

The pub, which was originally a water mill with its origins dating back to 1779 before it ceased operation in the 1900s and became an inn, closed yesterday to allow the overhaul of its bar and dining area to take place.

It is due to open on Friday with a new look, as well as a new management team at the helm.

Daryl Radwell, who has eight years’ experience in the pub and hospitality industry, has been appointed as the new general manager.

He has moved 70 miles for the venture, from his former role as the landlord of The Swallows Return in Worthing.

Daryl, who was crowned Vintage Inns General Manager of The Year 2016, said he is looking forward to reinvigorating The Titchfield Mill.

He said: ‘The Titchfield Mill is a fantastic pub in a brilliant location and I can see it really benefitting from this considerable investment and makeover.

‘While The Titchfield Mill has been at the heart of the community for hundreds of years, it has begun to lose out to other popular pubs in the area, so I’m looking forward to turning this around and putting my own stamp on it.

‘For me it’s all about guest satisfaction, great-tasting quality food, and somewhere locals can come and feel proud of.

‘The transformation is going to be fantastic so I can’t wait to invite everyone to our opening, meet all the locals, and wow them with the changes we’ve made here.’

To oversee the new menu, which includes seared fillet of sea bass and Cornish kiln-smoked bacon ribs, the pub has appointed Lewis Youngs as head chef.

Residents are being invited to a launch event on Thursday, February 2 between 6pm and 8pm.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample mini canapes from the pub’s menu, plus they’ll get a free glass of prosecco.

To attend the launch, email titchfieldmillfareham@vintageinn.co.uk