HMS Queen Elizabeth begins the long voyage to Portsmouth

Britain entered a new era of naval power as the UK’s largest warship ever built took to the seas for the first time earlier this week.
HMS Queen Elizabeth – the Royal Navy’s first new aircraft carrier in a generation – successfully left her base at Rosyth, Scotland, for trials in the North Sea.
The 65,000-tonne carrier’s 733-strong ship’s company are now starting to carry out six weeks of tests of the ship’s systems.
She is scheduled to arrive in Portsmouth in the autumn.
Here’s a selection of pictures recording part of that historic day.