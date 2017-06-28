Search

HMS Queen Elizabeth begins the long voyage to Portsmouth

Proud members of the ship's company watch as the giant warship inches her way to sea for the first time. From left, Able Seaman (AB) Natasha Elford, AB Layton Toward and AB Richard Mead

Britain entered a new era of naval power as the UK’s largest warship ever built took to the seas for the first time earlier this week.

HMS Queen Elizabeth – the Royal Navy’s first new aircraft carrier in a generation – successfully left her base at Rosyth, Scotland, for trials in the North Sea.

Commanding Officer, HMS Queen Elizabeth Captain Jerry Kid, signing the Certificate of Seaworthiness prior to the ship sailing from Rosyth

The 65,000-tonne carrier’s 733-strong ship’s company are now starting to carry out six weeks of tests of the ship’s systems.

She is scheduled to arrive in Portsmouth in the autumn.

Here’s a selection of pictures recording part of that historic day.

Four acres of sovereign territory, the 65,000-tonne carrier is about to start sea trails. Deployable across the globe she is expected to serve the United Kingdom on operations for 50 years alongside her sister ship HMS Prine of Wales

Chief Petty Office Physical Training Instructor Andrew Vercoe on HMS Queen Elizabeth's bridge

Able Seaman Jess Hewes logs the ship's events in the ship's log as she sails out for the first time

Able Seaman Robyn Wright guards the ship as she sails

HMS Queen Elizabeth's captain Jerry Kid and the Commander monitoring progress as the ship sails out of the basin

AB Caitline Raine acts as a look-out on the bridge as the ship sails

AB Jess Hewes and AB Scott Campbell look out from the bridge windows as the ship sails

Members of the ship's company attach lines from the tug boats allocated to aid the safe exit of the ship from the basin

