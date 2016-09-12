Jobs boost for students at building supply firm

THREE students are taking their first steps on an exciting and promising career path – thanks to a partnership with a national building materials supplier.

Selco Builders Warehouse has created 50 jobs with the opening of a new branch in Northarbour Road, off the A27, in Portsmouth, which is due to open for trading in September.

Three of the vacancies have been filled by candidates attending an employability and customer service course run by Eastleigh college in partnership with Portsmouth and Cosham job centre.

Having initially liaised with the job centre to assist with filling vacancies for the new store, Selco was given the opportunity to work with a group of students from Eastleigh College on the work-based academy course.

The students had sought careers advice and training from the college’s specialist engage recruitment team, who offer free recruitment services to job seekers and employers.

They were invited to spend a week in the branch and were guaranteed an interview upon completion of the course.

In total, 11 people had the opportunity to take part in the initiative, gaining experience in a real-life work placement environment.

After the interviews three of the participants – Michael Hares, Stuart Green and Mark Stallard – were offered jobs.

Branch manager, Rob Thorpe, said: ‘Recruiting nearly a third of the participants from the course is a fantastic achievement.

‘I was pleased to work with Eastleigh College in conjunction with Portsmouth and Cosham Job Centres in this initiative as this enabled us to get to know each of the participants prior to employment and benefit from their input throughout their course.

‘We are very proud to be bringing jobs to the building and construction industry in Portsmouth and being part of this initiative.

‘We are impressed with the way each of the new starters has settled into their jobs at Selco Portsmouth.’