McDonald’s gets a hi-tech revamp

YOU can now order your Big Mac with a touchscreen, following a major upgrade of McDonald’s in Portsmouth’s Commercial Road.

The restaurant reopened yesterday after closing for the revamp on May 8.

It has seen the branch introduce the digital changes that customers may be familiar with from elsewhere in the city.

The aim of the high-tech upgrade is to improve the speed and ease of ordering.

And the restaurant has introduced table service – with the goal of making life easier for customers with children, bags and buggies.

All of these changes have happened under the watchful eye of Grant Copper, who operates 21 restaurants in the area.

He says that the changes have been proven to revolutionise the restaurants they have been introduced in.

He explained: ‘The digital makeover is likely to change the way the customers use the restaurant.

‘Those who used to pop in for a quick bite are staying longer to use the tech we have on offer.

‘Ordering at the new kiosks makes it easier to think about food choices, whether that’s swapping fries for a side salad, or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.’

Mr Copper also says that the restaurant changes allow McDonald’s staff to widen their skillsets.

He said: ‘I’m dedicated to investing in the local area and in the development of my employees.

‘The digital makeover isn’t just for the enjoyment of customers, but for staff too.

‘The new staff room benefits from the same facilities that customers enjoy.

‘We also have a training area, so we can continue improving the service we offer.

‘I’m confident that this new look restaurant in Portsmouth will be a welcome addition to the area.’

Soon, every McDonald’s restaurant in the area will be upgraded, with the venue in Ocean Retail Park being next on the list.