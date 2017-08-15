Meon Valley farmer’s map firm charts a route to success

A businessman has been shortlisted for a national award.

Anthony Pelly had always dreamed of running his own enterprise alongside his family business at Lomer Farm in Warnford in the Meon Valley – and now his enterprise, Rural Maps, has been nominated for this year’s Amazon-sponsored Rural Business Awards.

Rural Maps is a map design company that creates maps including all of the detail a landowner needs.

The idea for the business was born after Anthony worked on a project to build a large park. His first step was to create maps to document where components such as water pipes and specific sections would fit in. It was here that he recognised a lack of map-making services. The firm now provides services to companies across the globe.

Anthony said: ‘I’m really excited to be involved in the awards as they are nationally recognised in farming and agricultural publications.

‘Some of the world’s most interesting properties can be found in our studio rolled up, as maps, in cardboard tubes.

‘Their contents are strictly confidential, Posting a photo on Instagram? Forget it!

‘We can’t publicise our work like other firms.’

Anthony’s business has taken him from his farm in Hampshire to giant projects across the globe.

Anthony said: ‘We’ve worked for vineyards in Portugal and mountain-top cattle stations in Australia. I’ve just come back from America where I worked for ranchers in Wyoming. While there I decided to train as a cowboy, which comes in handy for our herd back home!’

On October 5 Rural Maps will compete in the Best Rural Creative or Media-Based Business category at Denbies Wine Estate in Surrey.