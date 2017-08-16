New promotions announced

Have your say

ACCOUNTANCY and investment management group Smith & Williamson has announced a round of new promotions.

Alan Waters, Garry Lee, Chris Trimble and Piers De Hondt have all been promoted at the south coast office.

After being with the firm for 13 years, Alan is now associate director for assurance and business services.

Piers is assistant manager for business tax after working for the office for nine years.

After 10 years of service Garry has been promoted to a senior manager position and Chris, an employee for 11 years, is now manager of the restructuring and recovery services team.

Managing partner Andrew Edmonds said: ‘This is a fantastic success for Alan, Garry, Chris and Piers, leading the field in their disciplines and reflecting the high calibre of our south coast team.’