New studio opens at community theatre

A NEW studio has been unveiled and is ready for action at a community theatre.

The studio is part of continuing renovation work at Titchfield Festival Theatre.

Upgrades to the venue are extensive, with the theatre planning to show more plays, host more events and to be entirely self-sufficient.

It has already installed a biomass boiler, and has plans to install solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system.

Kevin Fraser, artistic director, said: ‘We’ve got a packed schedule of performances this year, and the appetite for quality amateur theatre like ours keeps growing.

‘We’ve created the studio to offer an intimate space for more emotional plays, so the audience is completely immersed and becomes part of the story themselves. All this, as well as holding new open mic nights for aspiring new talent with a cash prize for the best act on the night.’

The new studio is built on a mezzanine which allows space to incorporate bar areas on each floor, a cafe seating area, and a traditional cinema organ.