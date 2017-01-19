North Harbour supermarket’s grand gesture to The Elizabeth Foundation

A CHARITY that helps deaf children and babies learn to listen and talk got a helping hand from a supermarket giant.

The Tesco Extra store in Clement Attlee Way, North Harbour, made a £1,000 donation to The Elizabeth Foundation, in Cosham.

Mandi Myers, community champion from the store, presented Fiona Heath, fundraising manager, with the cheque.

She said: ‘The store team are delighted to be supporting The Elizabeth Foundation, it does such valuable work in Portsmouth and across the country. As such, we are delighted the £1,000 will help them continue their vital services.’

Fiona said: ‘We are very grateful to Tesco North Harbour for the £1,000 donation. This will help us fund a digital piano or keyboard for the new music therapy sessions we are starting in early spring.’