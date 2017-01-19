Search

North Harbour supermarket’s grand gesture to The Elizabeth Foundation

Mandi Myers, community champion at the Tesco Extra store in Portsmouth's Clement Attlee Way presenting Fiona Heath, Elizabeth Foundation fundraising manager, with the �1,000

A CHARITY that helps deaf children and babies learn to listen and talk got a helping hand from a supermarket giant.

The Tesco Extra store in Clement Attlee Way, North Harbour, made a £1,000 donation to The Elizabeth Foundation, in Cosham.

Mandi Myers, community champion from the store, presented Fiona Heath, fundraising manager, with the cheque.

She said: ‘The store team are delighted to be supporting The Elizabeth Foundation, it does such valuable work in Portsmouth and across the country. As such, we are delighted the £1,000 will help them continue their vital services.’

Fiona said: ‘We are very grateful to Tesco North Harbour for the £1,000 donation. This will help us fund a digital piano or keyboard for the new music therapy sessions we are starting in early spring.’

