Passenger ship set to return to normal service after repair work

A PASSENGER and freight ship will return to normal service after a month of maintenance work.

Condor’s Commodore Clipper will resume operation of her usual schedule offering overnight travel from Guernsey and Jersey to Portsmouth with a day-time return.

Condor’s CEO Paul Luxon said: ‘We’ve refurbished the lounge and restaurant and parts of the vessel will also be repainted.

‘I’m delighted that our recently launched wi-fi service will also be available on Clipper following installation of the necessary satellite equipment.’

The ship spent a month in dry dock in Falmouth undergoing extensive work including a major servicing of Clipper’s port main engine and gearbox and ride control system.

Life-saving equipment, monitoring and alarms systems were also repaired and upgraded.

Paul added: ‘All of our ships require regular repairs and servicing for us to provide year-round freight and passenger operations and this is in the order of £7.5m annually.

‘The work alone on Clipper, which is undertaken every other year, costs around £2.7m.’

Mr Luxon noted passengers will notice some improvements on board.

The company chartered in the MV Arrow to cover Clipper’s freight commitments and she is being retained whilst the Commodore Goodwill enters dry dock for three weeks on October 12 for routine and repair work.

Commodore Clipper will return to service on Wednesday, October 11.