Pharmacy wins top awards

An independent pharmacy based in Portsmouth has recently won several awards.

City Pharmacy, in London Road, North End, has served the Portsmouth community for decades.

The business has recently been awarded accolades at both the Hampshire and Isle of Wight LPC Awards 2017 held at the Hilton in Chilworth and the Training Matters Recognition of Excellence Awards 2017 held at the Dorchester Hotel, London.

The pharmacy took home Pharmacy Team of the Year and Pharmacist of the Year, along with an Infact Care Award.

The accolades are a welcome win for this budding business.

The pharmacy offers services including healthy living training, confidential consultations, free delivery, support, advice, guidance and community care.