Portsmouth Oktoberfest ticket sales continue to grow

TICKETS continue to sell fast for Portsmouth’s version of the world-famous Oktoberfest beer spectacle.

Event bosses say all VIP tables for the evening of Saturday, October 29, have now sold out.

The Bavarian-inspired event is to be staged in Guildhall Square inside Europe’s largest beer tent, that will take in the Queen Victoria statue and most of the square, including the steps of the council’s civic offices.

The first session of the festival takes place on Friday October 28, between 6pm and 11pm. An afternoon session runs the next day from midday to 5pm and the Saturday evening session takes place from 6pm to 11pm.

Discussions are to be had over the possibility of running a Sunday session due to the popularity of the event, which has been granted a licence by Portsmouth City Council.

The beer tent will be packed with long tables where people can gather to enjoy continental beers from Stein glasses, like at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

As reported, organisers will stage Bavarian-style entertainment for guests, with authentic oompah bands, a range of live music and street theatre, as well as an abundance of German food.

The event is also a celebration of the 65-year partnership between Portsmouth and Duisburg, which have been twin cities since 1950.

To get tickets, visit oktoberfestportsmouth.co.uk