Promotions announced at Vail Williams

Two equity partner promotions have been announced at Portsmouth firm Vail Williams.

The property adviser has promoted senior advisers Russell Miller and Mike Greenwood to become equity partners as part of its 2017 round of promotions.

Russell joined the company as a property development graduate in 2002.

During his time at Vail Williams, Russell negotiated the £28m sale and leaseback of Broad Oak in Portsmouth on behalf of BAE Systems.

Mike joined the firm in 2010 and with over 15 years’ experience, he has worked with a number of property funders and private property owners in the Solent area.

Mike has managed key client relationships with big-name organisations such as Metro Bank and One Savings Bank.

Both Mike and Russell began their new roles on June 1.