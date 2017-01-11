Rail company submits application to run new cheaper Southampton to London service

A rail company has submitted an application to run seven new off peak services a day between Southampton and London Waterloo.

Alliance Rail Holdings is planning to start running the trains from December, with services stopping at Eastleigh, Winchester, Basingstoke and Hook.

Managing director Ian Yeowart said the company was looking to offer more choice to passengers looking to travel.

He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘The industry usually likes to complain, especially monopolistic operators in the industry, that some competition is a problem.

‘But you find that in any industry where somebody’s had a monopoly supply for many, many years.

‘The one thing we do is bring a little bit of choice to passengers who otherwise have no choice if they are travelling by rail.’

Alliance began an industry consultation on the route in November, and the application has now been submitted to the rail regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

It would be an ‘open access’ service, meaning it would operate outside of the main franchise for the area, currently held by South West Trains.