Recruiters campaign for more flexible job roles

A recruitment agency is challenging the lack of flexible jobs in Hampshire.

Ten2Two specialises in professional, flexible roles and is looking to address the social and economic need to create more flexible jobs through its THINK FLEX WORKS campaign.

Only three per cent of jobs in our region are advertised as flexible at the point of hire.With thousands of men and women returning to work after caring for children or family members, a lot of locals will be seeking flexible opportunities that fit in with their commitments.

The campaign raises awareness of the benefits of flexible working policies and works to implement change.

It will partner with professional leaders and influencers within Hampshire to promote creating flexible jobs at the point of hire.

Louise Boardman-Rule, owner of Ten2Two Hampshire said: ‘We speak to professionals daily who are desperate for a job but have commitments that need flexibility at work.

‘We are best placed to see that people are trapped in a bottleneck due to lack of opportunity.’

To show your support, visit thinkflexworks.co.uk