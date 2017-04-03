Review is held after man’s hand is crushed

A BUILDERS’ merchants that was fined £120,000 when a man’s hand was crushed by a fork lift has reviewed its processes, according to a statement from the company.

Robert Gassor, 37, suffered injuries while making a delivery at Covers Builders’ Merchants in Quarry Lane, Chichester, on March 18 last year.

The firm was fined £120,000 after it admitted breaching the Health & Safety at Work Act at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Rupert Green, chairman at Covers, said: ‘We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Mr Gassor and his family for the injury he suffered.

‘Covers is committed to the health and safety of all our staff, customers and site visitors and we’d like to reassure them that we maintain stringent and comprehensive health and safety policies and training schedules, which are regularly updated.

‘Following the incident, we have carried out a thorough internal investigation and review of all our policies and procedures and implemented additional preventative measures at all our depots.

‘These include ensuring drivers are kept in a holding area at the depot while forklift trucks are in operation and not allowing them to breach this area until the forklift has safely stopped.’