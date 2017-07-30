Store’s sizzling summer forecasts help shoppers to plan barbecues

A SUPERMARKET giant has introduced a weekly localised barbecue forecasts in store to help customers plan their summer shopping.

Weekend weather forecasts are now being placed at the front of all Morrisons stores across the Portsmouth area every Thursday throughout the summer.

To get the forecasts as accurate as possible, Morrisons is working with MetraWeather, a global leader in providing weather forecasting.

Anna Lane, customer service director at Morrisons, said: ‘We can’t change the weather but we hope that by giving our customers up-to-date local barbecue forecasts we will help them plan their shopping and make the most of our fresh British food this summer.’

The shops participating include: the store in Anchorage Road, Anchorage Park, Morrisons in Flathouse Road, Landport, the outlet in Walpole Road, Gosport and the site in Lakesmere Road, Horndean.

Byron Drew, weather consultant at MetraWeather, said the forecasts would be tailor-made to individual communities.

He said: ‘Using the latest technology our localised weather reports can predict the weather in an area between two to four kilometres, which means we can predict the weather in individual areas near to Morrisons stores.

‘The weather forecasts will help shoppers to take advantage of any unexpected heat waves.’

The participating stores will keep customers updated on the likelihood of the perfect barbecue conditions until September 1.