‘Tea duelling’ marks two years of trading

A COLOURFUL celebration of two years of trading led to an unusual finale – tea duelling.

This week Head Case Curios, which is based in the South Coast Emporium in Elm Grove, Southsea, turned two years old.

Tea duelling with Stuart Markham, Heather Reilly, Anthony J. Duke and Zoe Duke Picture: Habibur Rahman (170918-45)

The shop, which sells unusual objects and caters for people who are interested in alternative genres such as steampunk, cosplay, gothic, Victorian and burlesque, held an evening for which every one dressed up and many took part in tea duelling.

Tea duelling involves sitting opposite an opponent, trying to unnerve them and then dipping a biscuit into a cup of tea and seeing who put a biscuit into their mouth first without it crumbling. It was part of a Victorian-style Tiffin Party.

Zoe Duke, from Head Case Curios said: ‘It was very successful and as a business we had new customers came along, join in and purchase.

‘Our shop isn’t a steampunk shop, rather a curiosity shop.

‘For us it’s all about the experience of shopping, we are seeing a massive growth in people wanting something different, something unusual and quirky.’

The gathering welcomed people from Kent, Gosport Steampunk society, the P.A.S.T.S – the Portsmouth and Southampton Time-travelling Steampunk Society.

For Head Case Curios, the evening was about celebrating its support from Head Case customers as well as from the local steampunk community.

Those who turned up in costume received a Head Case cocktail on arrival and musical entertainment was provided by Fraser & TJ.

Zoe said: ‘Head Case Curious is hoping to make this an annual event as well as replicating this at its second shop in Poole.’