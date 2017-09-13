Time to enter roofing awards

Have your say

CALLING all construction firms in the south – the 2018 UK Roofing Awards are open for entries.

Now in their 12th year, the awards recognise roofing projects throughout the UK and individuals who have gone above and beyond.

There are 14 categories available for entry online and three new accolades up for grabs including innovation, largest scale project over £250,000 and small project under £25,000.

Chief executive of the National Federation of Roofing Contractors James Talman said: ‘The awards have become an established and eagerly-anticipated highlight of the roofing industry calendar, celebrating businesses and individuals who consistently deliver superb workmanship, innovation and quality.’

The event takes place on May 11, 2018 at Park Plaza, London. To enter, visit roofingawards.co.uk