University is given client of the year award title

The University of Winchester has received a Client of the Year accolade at the 2017 Constructing Excellence Awards.

Winchester was nominated by Ridge and Partners property and construction consultants. The firm stated that the university went above and beyond in the way it treats its students, staff, suppliers, neighbours and wider community.

The ceremony works to recognise outstanding companies in the built environment and projects that have delivered improvements in all-round performance through collaborative working.

The judges said: ‘The university lives by strong corporate ideals and transfers these through effective leadership, consultation and collaboration.

‘It is refreshing to see a relatively small team pushing the boundaries and feeling they really can make a difference. The impact they are making is exceptional.’

Director of estates and facilities services Justin Ridgment said: ‘The awards underline the university’s commitment to adopting sustainable methods of building and running our estate.’