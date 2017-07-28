WATCH: Rolls-Royce unveils the new Phantom

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has lifted the lid on its latest Phantom car.

A spokesman for the company, which has its production plant at Goodwood near Chichester, said: 'From the moment Sir Henry Royce introduced the Rolls-Royce Phantom in 1925 it was judged ‘The Best Car in the World’ by the cognoscenti.

The new Phantom

'As a result it has conveyed some of the world’s most influential and powerful men and women to the most defining historical moments over the last 92 years.

'Every new Phantom that has subsequently appeared has successfully retained the title of ‘Best Car in the World’ as a result of Rolls-Royce’s tireless pursuit of perfection, visionary engineering, aesthetic acuity and deep understanding of what the world’s leading luxury item should be.

'Quite simply, Rolls-Royce has innovated for almost a century to set the benchmark and satisfy the most discerning luxury patrons.

'A new benchmark will be set today as the New Phantom – the eighth generation of this great nameplate – arrives.'