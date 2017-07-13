Wine tasting to celebrate Havant’s Marks and Spencer one-year anniversary

A SHOP is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Marks & Spencer Havant is marking the occasion with an event for shoppers.

It’s inviting people to explore the flavours of the Mediterranean with the very best of the Spirit of Summer range tomorrow and on Saturday.

Hambledon Wines is offering samples of their finest wines with experts on hand ready to share information about its products.

Lincoln Ashley, store manager, said: ‘The support we have received in the past year from Havant’s residents has been phenomenal and we can’t wait to celebrate the anniversary of the opening with them.

‘There will be plenty of fizz and cake on offer alongside a variety of our favourite Spirit of Summer products from across the food hall, which we hope our valued customers will enjoy.’