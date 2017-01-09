Young robot fans come together to celebrate achievements

THEY’re passionate about the world of robots.

And now creative children have come together to celebrate their flair for science and making things work.

Lottie Conlin and George Mapp, both 11, with their robots and trophy

Pupils from the Fareham and Gosport area who attend an after-school Robot Club were treated to a new year party marking their achievements at Wallington Village Hall.

Their families came along and watched a video providing more of an insight into the activities they do – and the effort that goes into producing and programming robots.

Prizes were given out for their participation in the First Lego League Challenge, which inspires children from across the globe to produce robots on a circuit board and make them carry out tasks.

Robot fan Morgan Pearce, 11, had a great time.

Morgan, of Bay House School in Gosport, said: ‘I have always been interested in technology, but I never really thought about doing something.

‘I just thought it would be in the future.

‘So it’s nice we can do something like this and get involved in producing and programming robots.’

Angus Watson, 11, of Harrison Primary School, came along with his dad, Russ Watson.

Angus said: ‘Robots are really fun.

‘I like the building and getting to do different things.’

Amy Lobo, also of Harrison Primary, said it was great to work as a team.

She said: ‘It allows you to let your imagination run free.’

Her proud father, Chris Lobo, said: ‘A lot of kids are very timid when they are first working with each other like this.

‘They want to get in and build and work with the technology, but are not good at describing what they do and writing it down.

‘Yet by the end of it, they want to go to their friends and describe what they have done.’

Robot Club organiser Liz Stoneham spoke of her pride at helping the students to build on their talents.

She said: ‘It’s computer science, which is a really important part of the curriculum now.

‘Children love it, and I love it.’