Can you pinpoint exact position of this old Portsmouth post office?

Can anyone tell me the exact location of the photograph above?

It is Milton, of course, and the post office, but in which part of Milton village, as it was then called, might we have found it?

A superb turn-of-the-last century look along Landport Terrace, Southsea Picture: Barry Cox Collection

I do not recognise any building that might be standing today so I’ll leave it to you senior readers from the village to tell me.

•With today’s traffic taking up the same width of road as it did at the turn of the last century, we should be thankful for the planners of the time having the forethought to make roads as wide as they did.

In the picture we are looking north along Landport Terrace from the junction with King’s Road, Southsea.

With both sets of tram lines on the same side of the road taking trams against the run of traffic, I wonder how modern drivers would cope.

Taken from what is now Avenue De Caen, we are looking across Clarence Parade into Palmerston Road, Southsea. Picture: Robert James Collection

The tram is carrying an advert for Maltico.

Does anyone have any idea who or what that was?

•And so to the third picture.

The spot where the photographer was standing was once part of Palmerston Road.

Wall & Attwoods, destroyed by fire in 1938.

It was changed to Avenue De Caen in commemoration of the Normandy landings and at about the time of the opening of the D-Day museum I believe.

Many distant buildings still stand and I am sure there are many who remember The Parade pub on the right of the photograph.

The pub sign located across the road still stands to this day.

•Back on June 17 I mentioned a fire that took place in Crasswell Street, Landport, in 1938.

A former employee of Wall & Attwood’s was the late Stanley Wills who was employed as a commercial traveller, what we now know as a sales rep.

He took photographs of the wrecked building and they were in the possessions his son Colin inherited. Here we see the remains on the corners of Wells Street and Temple Street.