Changing face of the royal family in Portsmouth

Anne Stockham (née Seward) was delighted to read my recent piece on The Cigar Box tobacconists in Fawcett Road, Southsea.

It prompted her to send me the picture on the right of her father in the family shop, Sewards, which many of you will recall was at 193 Fawcett Road.

Bud Fisher at work in Fishers, Gosport

Anne says her aunt and uncle also ran a shop, this time across the water in Ann’s Hill Road, Gosport, which was called Fishers.

The picture below is of Bud Fisher behind the counter, who Anne says was well-known in Gosport for his prowess at football and cricket.