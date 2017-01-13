Hitting the right note at Paulsgrove Modern

It’s hard to believe this picture was taken more than 50 years ago.

It was 1966 when members of the Paulsgrove Modern Boys’ School band posed for the camera.

The redundant mill at the bottom of Langstone High Street, 1895

At the back on the right is Derek Fry, the head of music at the school, who sent me the picture.

Derek, who lives at Southsea, says many of the lads continued to make music when their school days finished.

On the left at the back is Ron Rowson, a well-known peripatetic teacher in Portsmouth when he retired from the Royal Marines.

• And in keeping with the weather, the second picture today is another from 1895 of Langstone Mill besieged by a frozen Langstone Harbour.