Seconds out! Long-awaited tribute to Portsmouth boxers to be unveiled

On Sunday there will be a marvellous ceremony in the Guildhall Square when a memorial to 10 former boxers from the Portsmouth area is to be unveiled at 2pm.

The occasion is to be graced by the attendance of Portsmouth’s Joel McIntyre the current light-heavyweight champion of England who will perform the unveiling of the memorial along with the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Ken Ellcombe.

The families of the boxers, all of whom were stars of their time, began a campaign last December to have their boxing heroes honoured by the city.

Organised by local boxing historian Andrew Fairley, the £5,000 cost of the memorial was swiftly raised and with the assistance of Portsmouth City Council a location in Victoria Park was mooted, before it was decided that it would be an excellent addition to Guildhall Square.

The memorial, beautifully constructed by Alver-Stones of Fratton, is made from light grey granite with inlaid photos, and is to be erected on the upper tier of the Guildhall Square close to the entrance to the Civic Offices.