The Portsmouth gateway to history

LIGHT An ornamental wrought-iron arch complete with lamp once adorned Victory Gate. This picture is undated

Today this historic entrance to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is crossed by tens of thousands of tourists each year.

Victory Gate, off The Hard, Portsea, is the gateway to Nelson’s Victory, HMS Warrior and the Mary Rose Museum.

Victory Gate in 2005

Few of those visitors will pay much attention to the threshold which opens up to them the world’s greatest collection of maritime history.

Formerly the main pedestrian and vehicle entrance to the dockyard, it is constructed of Portland stone with golden ball finials.

Of course, there was a time when the powers-that-be would have been appalled at the thought of giving the public access to the dockyard.

It was the way into work and out again for thousands of workers.

TOURISTS Once the soul domain of a huge dockyard workforce, today only visitors cross the cobbles between the golden balls of Victory Gate

The gate was widened in November 1943 to allow access for larger vehicles which rumbled into the ’yard virtually 24 hours a day during the Second World War.

Built between 1704 and 1711, Victory gate is listed grade 2*.

