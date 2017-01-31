THIS WEEK IN 1982: Leaking roof plagued Portsmouth tenants

A Portsmouth couple abandoned the bedroom of their council flat because of fears that the ceiling could collapse through leaking water.

For more than three weeks, Mr and Mrs Frederick Whitcombe said they had been sleeping in the front room of their home at Blendworth House, Lake Road, Landport.

They were among several tenants to have complained to Portsmouth City Council about a mysterious recurring leak in the roof of the building.

Twice in six weeks, the Housing Department has repaired leaks, only for the problem to reoccur.

A continual trickle of water leaked through the light bulb fitting of Mr Whitcombe’s bedroom, pictured, resulting in a large damp patch in the ceiling.