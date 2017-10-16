THIS WEEK IN 1988: Woman dies in yacht tragedy

Have your say

A Hayling lifeboatman was hailed as one of the heroes of a dramatic sea rescue in which one woman died and a man was seriously injured.

Lifeboatman Graham Raines plunged into heavy seas in Chichester Harbour to rescue injured yachtsman Tony Abbey, 41, as he disappeared under water.

Both Mr Raines and Mr Abbey were swept under the lifeboat by the force of the heavy swell which had put the yacht in difficulty.

The vessel carrying six people, had put to sea despite warnings of severe gales issued by coastguards.

Mr Abbey and the woman were swept overboard but the other four crew members managed to stay on the vessel.