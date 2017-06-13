CHIPPER CLUB: Doggone it! Rag ’n’ Bone Man was my favourite act

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! It was a very exciting weekend – for the first time, mum and dad decided to take me with them to the Isle of Wight Festival!

I’d been camping before, but not with thousands of people around me. I couldn’t wait to make some new friends.

We rode over to the Isle of Wight on Friday morning with my best friend Brindley Milligan and Paul the Pug. Once we pitched up our tents, we couldn’t wait to go and watch all the bands.

I was especially excited for Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, who is my favourite singer – he even has the word ‘bone’ in his name. How could I ignore that!

The crowd was so big for him when he was performing that I couldn’t really see anything. Luckily, dad noticed and lifted us all up on his shoulders so we could sing along to our favourite song, Human. He was a chip-tastic singer.

There were loads of other bands we were looking forward to seeing over the weekend: Paul the Pug really loves Clean Bone-dit and the Slow Beagles Club, and Brindley Milligan is a huge fan of Catfish and the Bottlemen – they were the strangest looking cats ever!

We got to do lots of cool stuff when the bands weren’t playing – there was a fairground and we went on all the rides until we felt dizzy, and we even got treated to an ice cream before the final performance on Sunday by Ruff Stewart. By the time we came home on Monday morning, I was chipped out.

Are you going with your family to any festivals this year? You may find me having fun at Victorious...

Chip chip for now, your old friend Chipper.

•Thank you to 80-year-old Jean Hill from Portchester for sending in this week’s hilarious jokes. You’re my new favourite Chipster! Here they are:

Why was the elephant cross?

He went on holiday and forgot his trunk

What did one sad balloon say to the other?

I feel totally deflated

Another lucky Chipster has won a great prize!

Massive congratulations to Chipper Club member Joseph Newell (4035) who has won the Portsmouth edition of the board game Destination for successfully completing the colours word search.

I hope you have an awesome time playing it Joseph – it’s one of my favourite board games!

If you didn’t win this time, please don’t worry – there will be plenty of other chances to win with the Chipper Club. Good luck.