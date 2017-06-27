CHIPPER CLUB: Harry Paw-ter and the magical journey to study at Chipwarts

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! I have the strangest of tales to tell you this week.

It all started on a train. I was travelling up to London with mum and dad, who were off to a big party to celebrate their favourite book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, turning 20 years old.

I fell asleep on the train, and while I only thought it was for a few minutes, when I woke up mum and dad were gone. I was instead surrounded by a ginger spaniel who called himself Ron, and a brown labrador called Hermione. They were so excited to be going to somewhere called Chipwarts.

‘What’s Chipwarts?’ I asked.

Ron gasped: ‘Chipwarts is the greatest wizarding school in the world! How do you of all dogs not know what it is?’

Me of all dogs? I looked at my suitcase; the tag didn’t say Chipper, it said Harry Paw-ter! What on earth had happened for me to end up here?

The train slowly grinded to a halt at a station in the countryside, and everyone started to get off. Ron and Hermione ran ahead, and I was the last one to leave the train.

There was a huge pug standing on the platform. ‘Harry? Harry Paw-ter?’ he said.

‘No, I’m Chipper,’ I replied. ‘Where am I? Who are you?’

I was so confused and then the pug let out a humongous laugh.

‘You must be mad! You’re at Chipwarts – the greatest wizarding school in the world!’

So Ron was right. I had no idea how I ended up at this Chipwarts, but as we all boarded the boats and headed for the magnificent castle on the other side of the lake, a faint voice rippled along the water.

Chipper... Chipper!

I woke up on the train to London, with mum and dad giggling.

Mum laughed: ‘You fell asleep reading Harry Potter again! Come on, silly boy, we’re almost in London...’

Chip chip for now, your old friend Chipper.