American diner opens at marina on busy weekend

AN AMERICAN diner has been given a new lease of life as a different firm has taken over – bringing jobs, burgers and milkshakes with it.

Friendly Phil’s, which used to be Dean’s Diner, opened at the Boardwalk, Port Solent last Friday.

The diner has been completely revamped and restaurant manager Patricia Mandrygal said that customers were shocked and surprised at its new modern interior.

The previous red walls, flooring and sofas have been replaced with wooden floors, reclaimed brick, tin ceilings and comfy booth seating.

Patricia said the opening – which coincided with a busy bank holiday – went very well.

She said: ‘It was busy, the public were shocked at the new interior and said it was really nice. We have new, friendly staff too.’

The menu at Friendly Phil’s features classic American hot dogs and burgers. It offers barbecue chicken, steak and ribs, all-day breakfast and, of course, milkshakes.

Patricia said: ‘People were worried about our new milkshakes as they are now served in smaller glasses, but they said that they actually taste even better than before.

‘I like everything on the menu, but my favourite dish is the chilli con carne with nachos and sour cream.

‘The barbecue chicken is really good and we have amazing veggie burgers for vegetarians.’

The diner has a children’s menu, where children under 10 can get a main meal, a drink and a dessert for £5.95.

Friendly Phil’s offers a variety of desserts too, including Oreo cookie sundaes and maple syrup pancakes.

Although the diner theme of the restaurant has stayed the same, Patricia says everything else changed – including the music. The diner used to have a jukebox, but now it plays old American classics, which she says has gone down well with customers.

Along with Villagio Ristorante, Zippers and Richoux, Friendly Phil’s is one of many restaurants owned by the Richoux group which was founded in 1909.

Friendly Phil’s is not the only Richoux-owned restaurant to open at Port Solent. Last month prestigious restaurant Richoux opened its first venue outside of London on the marina. It was well received by the public, offering its famous luxury patisseries and indulgent English afternoon teas.

Friendly Phil’s is open from 9am to 10.30pm every day and is located on the Boardwalk at Port Solent.