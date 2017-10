Have your say

Hundreds of beer lovers descended on Groundlings Theatre for the annual festival.

Now in its seventh year, visitors came from far and wide to sample some of the 50 varieties of cider and ale.

Patrick Miller with self-styled beer festival aficionado John Kendall Picture by: Malcolm Wells (171013-5430)

Organiser Malcolm Irving was praised by punters who said they were spoilt for choice.

The event raised money for the Rainbow Centre, in Fareham, Motiv8 and the Rowans Hospice.

All pictures by Malcolm Wells. To buy copies call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.

New colours, new design for The Langham Brewery logo - worn by Martyn Constable Picture by Malcolm Wells (171013-5432)

David Underhay, Ray Chalk, John Stait, and Laura Shearwood enjoy some of their favourites Picture by Malcolm Wells (171013-5439)

The crowds enjoy the beer and have a good chat in the beautiful surroundings of Groundlings Theatre for Portsea Island Beer Festival Picture by Malcolm Wells (171013-5464)

Tony Durrant, Graham Clarke, Nigel Holland and Alan Oliver chat over some real ale Picture by Malcolm Wells (171013-5415)