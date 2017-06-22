LAWRENCE MURPHY: Seeing in summer with a classic

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

Serves 4

As we near the end of the asparagus season one of the most iconic English fruits starts to flourish.

The strawberry surely denotes we are in the summer months and that soon we will be cheering on a certain Scottish chap to win at Wimbledon.

You may not be aware that the strawberry has numerous nutritional benefits including vitamin C and K, along with folic acid and potassium. A few facts you can let your friends know when you are next indulging in this fabulous fruit.

The strawberry leaves can also be eaten or made into tea but I prefer the bright red berries with a good dollop of cream.

You don’t have to do too much to a strawberry to get the best out of them. A little caster sugar and some vanilla will do the trick and this recipe uses both with that dollop of cream as well.

Make sure you pick out bright red, firm berries that are grown in this country as they surely are the best at this time of year.

Ingredients

Punnet of strawberries

150g cream cheese

30g caster sugar

1 vanilla pod

125 ml double cream

6 Hobnob biscuits

Method

1. Crush the biscuits and put into the bottom of 4 metal rings.

2. Put the cream, sugar and cream cheese into a mixing bowl.

3. Split the vanilla pod and scrape the seeds into the bowl.

4. Whisk until the mixture is very thick.

5. Spoon into the metal rings and smooth over with a palette knife

6. Place in the fridge for 2 hours

7. Place onto plates and carefully torch the side of the rings to remove them.

8. Cut the strawberries into quarters and put onto of the cheesecake.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.