Sandwich delivery to start next week

Have your say

SANDWICH lovers in Gosport will be able to have their favourite lunches delivered to their home or work from next week.

Subway in Gosport High Street will be starting up a delivery service on Wednesday, September 20 – and delivery manager Rick Fuller says that anticipation is building.

He said: ‘Our store is already getting calls, which shows just how in demand this service is going to be.

‘Everyone in the store is incredibly excited, we can’t wait to get started.’

To place your order on Wednesday, go to subwaygosporthighstreet.co.uk