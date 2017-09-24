A chance to see special plants

Have your say

THE Wessex Orchid Society is hosting its autumn flower show.

Vice-chairman and show secretary, Tony Nappin, said: ‘People should come along to see an absolutely splendid display and they will see plants they would not see in the shops.’

The event will take place at Portchester Community School on Saturday, October 14 from 11am until 4.30pm.

Entry is £2 on the door and for more information please call 01329 285160.