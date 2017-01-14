Get crafty at Southsea Green

Hi, I’m Lisa and my love of craftworking has led to the formation of Loopyloop, a home for creative crafts and design based at the Craft Shack at Southsea Green by Canoe Lake.

Southsea Green is a community garden where people meet to grow fruit and vegetables and make new friends.

The garden is looking a bit lifeless at the moment but we are thinking about what can be planted. We’re starting to plant seeds that can go in the ground in the spring for summer picking or digging. Beds are starting to be prepared for the coming seasons.

At Loopyloop I’ll be running workshops to teach different crafts including knitting, crochet, sewing and many others. I can do this on an individual or group basis depending on your needs. Workshops will start soon. Facebook/loopyloop.southsea.