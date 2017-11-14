SOUTHSEA GREEN: The head gardener writes...

I’m head gardener at Southsea Green community garden. I advise volunteers and plot-holders on planting.

There’s still time to get your garden ready for winter.

You can have colour in ornamental beds all winter and into spring by planting a range of winter bedding, bulbs and shrubs.

Pansies, primrose and polyanthus, daffodil, crocus and iris bulbs, are all on sale now at garden centres. Don’t forget winter-flowering heathers and evergreen shrubs with variegated leaves.

In the veg garden you can still plant garlic and onion sets and broad beans. Dig over other areas and put on compost or manure ready for planting. Soon those gardening catalogues will be out and you can put your feet up by the fire and plan for spring. Meanwhile you might find me in the community garden on Tuesday mornings.

More info at: southseagreen.uk.

I’ve also been pretty busy with an exhibition of my father’s artworks, ‘Lost in Time’ exhibition, which is at The Spring Arts Centre in Havant, until December 22.

Here’s the link: http://thespring.co.uk/exhibitions/current-and-upcoming-exhibitions/#lostintimetheworkoflawrencegleadle