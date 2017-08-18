SOUTHSEA GREENHOUSE: Enjoying an early harvest

This year all the fruit seems to be arriving early. We’ve seen great harvests from the city’s cherry and mirabelle plum trees, as well as greengages too delicious to make jam from, as they just shout at you to eat them straight from the tree! Even blackberries are ripening early, so head out soon if you want to make jam or desserts.



Apples and pears are starting to ripen and Abundance Portsmouth is excited to be holding its first apple-pressing day at Eastney and Milton allotments on Sunday, September 3.

It will make delicious fruit juice with allotment holders and harvest surplus fruit to be sent around the city’s food banks, community kitchens and for use at community events.

They will also be at Fratton Family Festival on Sunday, September 17.

If you have fruit going spare or need help harvesting, do get in touch.

And the group is starting to map fruiting trees and hedgerows across the city, so to add one or see where you can pick fruit, visit abundanceportsmouth.wordpress.com. And check southseagreen.uk for news of crafts in the garden during the rest of the summer.