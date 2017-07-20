It’s time for vintage vehicles

GUILDHALL Square will be packed out with more than 100 vintage vehicles all helping raising cash for charity later this summer.

The ever-popular Clocktower Classics motor show returns to Portsmouth Guildhall and the surrounding Square on Sunday, August 20.

Now in its third year the event, which saw more than 5,500 come along to admire the show last year, is expanding.

Alongside the display of more than 120 classic cars, scooters and bikes will be a specialist craft and vintage market both inside and outside the Guildhall.

Meanwhile, 30 live bands over three stages will provide the musical background to a full day of family entertainment.

For children, their own classic cars will be on show as both The Flintstones and Noddy’s vehicles will be making special guest appearances alongside a mini-racing track and bouncy castle.

A whole variety of specialist food concessions, some in their own classic vehicles, barbecue and bars will ensure plenty of refreshments.

Craig Patterson, director of co-orgnisers Portsmouth Scene, said: ‘It’s been our plan to try and make it bigger and better every year. We’ve got more vehicles, an extra music stage this year, and the market area, so we’re using inside the Guildhall for the first time too. It should all be a good day.

‘We have had to introduce an entry fee this year, but that’s just to cover costs – it is a not-for-profit event.’

The main event runs from 10am–4pm but with the barbecue, bars and live music running through until 9pm.

Entrance is just £4 on the day, under-12s are £2 and under-fives are free.

Early bird tickets at £3 are available now from The Guildhall box office on (023) 9387 0200.

For more information, go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/events.

The Portsmouth Cultural Trust event is produced with Portsmouth Scene Promotions, Express FM and Southern Market Traders and will be raising money for the Red Cross Young Refugee Project in Hampshire.