WATCH: easyJet launches initiative to get children hooked on reading

Author Dame Jacqueline Wilson has helped easyJet launch a new initiative to encourage children to get into a good book by installing holiday reading libraries across its entire UK fleet this summer.

The launch at Gatwick Airport of the easyJet Book Club marked the start of a new initiative designed to promote literacy and encourage kids to read.

Photo : Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Dame Jacqueline has selected books for children to enjoy in-flight on easyJet's 'Flybraries' including; Peter Pan, Alice's Adventures In Wonderland, The Railway Children and The Wizard of Oz.

The initiative will see seven thousand copies of the books across 147 aircraft, as new research from the airline reveals that the number of children reading is declining, with over 8 in 10 British parents saying that their children are reading less in comparison to when they were younger.