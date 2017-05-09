WATCH: How mental health problems drive some young people to alcohol

Brits believe sleep, exercise and quality time with friends and family are vital for strong mental health, but younger generations are likely to look to alcohol when times get tough.

A recent study quizzing 2,000 Brits on the state of their mental well-being revealed that when it comes to boosting mental health, it’s our friends and family that are most likely to help us out.

Depression is a major issue for many young people

Seventy six per cent of Brits lean on their loved ones in difficult times, while almost half turn to exercise to boost their mood.

A third of young adults drink alcohol when they are feeling down, and 36 per cent of men are likely to reach for a bottle compared to 28 per cent of women.

Those aged 55 and over are more likely to stick to healthier methods of stress relief, with 74 per cent opting to go for a stroll and two thirds preparing a healthy meal.

Jenny Edwards CBE, Chief Executive of the Mental Health Foundation, who commissioned the study, said: "Our research has demonstrated that now, more than ever, we need to make sure that we understand our mental health and know about the things that can protect or undermine it.