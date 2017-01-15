What’s in your stars this week

Here’s our weekly look at what the stars foretell.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20) In a week dominated by work and thoughts for the future, there may be little time for fun and games. However, planning something for the spring that involves loved ones certainly lightens the atmosphere. Lightness is something to aim for in your personal life, where others may be feeling the winter chill. You may not feel like being the family clown, but cheering others up comes in many guises.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21) If negotiations went well last week, then you could now be feeling that the future is brighter. Although this is still a time when work is likely to dominate, finances should be looking up. After the holiday you could be feeling that your social life is a little quiet. It should liven up in the next few weeks. Act to get things moving again by arranging a get-together.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21) Personal responsibilities may clash loudly with your thoughts on a romantic matter. In the lull after the holidays, it is natural to look for more exciting times. They will be there, but think carefully before making any changes to your home life. Maybe it is the time that is not right or maybe you just need to play it down a little? Business-wise there is something to celebrate.

CANCER (June 22 - July 22) What a real mixture of a week! One day things look great and the next you are feeling unsure again. Don’t worry. It takes a while for others to get back into the real world after a holiday! Take comments lightly and realise that not everything that is suggested will happen. Hug your loved ones. Take in nature and get in some long and light walks. Spiritually, by next week, you should feel uplifted.

LEO (July 23 - August 23) There could be some aspects of a conversation that you had last week that are still annoying you. Decide if there is anything to be done and, if not, forget it. There is no point in upsetting yourself about things that cannot be changed. Your romantic life, however, is another matter. Bring together someone who is special to you with a place that also holds special memories.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23) A lovely, romantic week could see you dreaming of your ideal lover. Those who have already found them will be celebrating a move forward in that partnership. Singles can expect a fresh start and a flush of optimism. Someone met at a class or other group can be very inspiring. Keeping an open mind and being flexible serves you well this month. This week alone will see you realising something quite amazing.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23) Seeing the possibilities of this week as a turning point in your romance really hits a spot with you. Those who are settled with a partner seem to have a strong urge to improve or embellish. Spiritually there is a link here to your childhood. Good memories make you want to pass them on. Perhaps you are beginning to appreciate more the benefits of the support and love that your connections bring.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22) There is some uncertainty about a current contact that needs investigating. Be especially careful where your cash is concerned. Being in a good mood could leave you open to being taken advantage of. Well, it had to be said! Bringing someone, perhaps an older member of the family, into your life more has an amazing effect. You may be wishing that you had thought of it sooner.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21) A flash of inspiration on the home front is welcomed by loved ones. They like nothing more than to see you fired with enthusiasm. The time could be right to discuss a future project that involves you as a team, perhaps leading to better finances. You seem to be a bright spark in the foggy depths of winter. Allow others to appreciate your attitude without being too modest.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20) Comments that fired your imagination earlier in the month are now in your mind. What seems a small chance of success could be a slow, but lucrative burner. Be prepared, anyway, to give your ideas a head start without necessarily splashing the cash. Love is in the air, so breathe deeply! What was that idea in the back of your mind for a romantic weekend?

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19) Oh, how you love to speak your mind and oh, how you will do so this week! Take care with the sharp words, however. What you see as an honest comment could be seen as a personal attack by a sensitive soul. You are not in a mood to suffer fools gladly, but bear in mind that there are a lot of them out there. Brisk walking could help with that excess energy.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20) An excess of energy is best spent on your own improvement and happiness. Thinking of changing your appearance? This could be the time to do it. Try to be patient if you have to wait to get something moving as everyone else may have the same idea! A comment that made you tetchy last week could still irk. Drop it if you cannot change the situation. Take it as read and move on.