Actor shows support to South Downs National Park’s new charity

ACTOR Hugh Bonneville has shown his support for new charity the South Downs National Park Trust.

The charity was launched earlier this week and will help the park flourish and stay protected for the future.

Mr Bonneville said: ‘The South Downs has been my home on and off for 40 years and I can see the ways that gaining national park status has helped both the environment and communities.

‘The South Downs National Park Trust is a great opportunity for us to give something back – to help care for the park and help more people gain access to it and enjoy it.’

The trust is independent but will be supported by South Downs National Park Authority staff for its first three years.