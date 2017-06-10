Beer festival at Bursledon Brickworks is big hit

HUNDREDS of people attended a beer festival with a twist.

Bursledon Brickworks held the event for the first time last month and, along with the traditional beers and ciders, there was also a range of cakes for sale, from lemon drizzle to chocolate brownies.

The event saw a range of people attend the attraction to try the variety of ales and listen to live music.

A spokesman from Bursledon Brickworks, off Swanwick Lane, in Swanwick, said: ‘It was lovely seeing everyone spilling out all over the site enjoying the beers, the food and the music.’