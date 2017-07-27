Britain’s Got Talent auditions are coming to Southsea

FANCY yourself as the next Tokio Myers or Stavros Flatley?

Auditions for the next series of Britain’s Got Talent are coming up in Southsea – and the organisers want the cream of Portsmouth’s talent to take part.

It’s the second time that the auditions have been held in Little Johnny Russells in Albert Road, with about 25 people trying out in 2015.

Nick Courtney, event organiser said: ‘The performers really do pull the best out of the bag, which is lovely.

‘We mostly have musicians and singers come along but it would be nice to see a variety of talent this year.’

The auditions work on a first-come, first-served basis. They are on Thursday, August 17 from 6.30pm to 11pm at Little Johnny Russells.

Each auditionee will have a 10-minute slot for their first performance, where singers will be able to sing a maximum of two songs.

All performances will be filmed by Britain’s Got Talent producers and sent to London for further deliberation on entry into future rounds.

Nick said: ‘We are quite successful down here with most of the performers getting through to the next rounds.’

Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult and must leave the venue before 9.30pm.

When applying for the auditions, performers are asked to give a brief description of their audition and singers who are using their own backing tracks must supply them on laptops, ipads or phones.

To apply contact Nick Courtney on Facebook and send a message to www.facebook.com/nickcourtney. Performers are asked to arrive 30 minutes before their slot.