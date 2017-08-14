Search

Broken down car causes delays at Cosham traffic lights

A broken down car is caushing delays
A broken down car is caushing delays
Roger Giese

WATCH: Ruling expected on alleged paedophile living in Hampshire

0
Have your say

A BROKEN down car is blocking a lane at traffic lights next to the Marriott Hotel, in Cosham.

Drivers coming off the M27 and the northbound carriageway of M275 face delays as one lane heading towards Hilsea remains closed.

Police are at the scene.