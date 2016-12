TWO cars sparked call outs from fire crews when they caught alight today.

A fire started in a VW Passat’s engine in the car park of Smyths toy store, in Southampton Road, Park Gate at 2.30pm yesterday.

Another car also caught light on the A3 near Liphook, at 3.30pm, which caused big traffic delays. Crews from Havant also went to a chimney fire in Church Lane, Warblington at 3.50pm.