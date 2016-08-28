Car ‘hits central reservation’ on A27

Road users are facing major delays after a car ‘span out of control’ on the A27, police have said.

Sussex Police said they were called at 10.10am after reports of a vehicle that had ‘spun out of control’ and hit the central reservation on the A27 near the Emsworth Road junction.

The A27 was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said that the air ambulance also attended the scene and the driver was removed from the vehicle. Police were unable to comment on the condition of the driver, but they had no reports of any passengers in the car or any other vehicles being involved.

The collision is affecting traffic, with major delays from Havant Road in Emsworth and the Fishbourne Roundabout in Chichester. It is also affecting Langstone Road in Emsworth.

Police said that the A27 was reopened at 12.50pm.