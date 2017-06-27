Search

Council bosses to hold fire safety forum for residents

A forum will be held tonight to allow residents to discuss their fire safety concerns.

The one-hour event – which invites local people to discuss their concerns with members of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service – will take place at the New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, at 6.30pm.

The forum takes place as the council continues to remove cladding from two Somers Town tower blocks.

Operations to remove cladding from Horatia House and Leamington House began on Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, city council leader Donna Jones said the full cost of removing the cladding would be recovered.

